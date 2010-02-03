Local Coverage: National Signing Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WRCB) -- A total of 36 high school football players signed national letters-of-intent Wednesday as part of the 2010 National Signing Day, which is the first day a high school senior can officially sign with a college program.

Fax machines started lighting up at colleges across the country at 7 a.m., so of course Channel 3's Keith Cawley and Paul Shaheen jumped behind the wheel to criss-cross the area and talk to lcoal standouts who made their college decisions official.

From start to finish, here's our day, followed by a complete list of today's area signings.

8AM

9:45AM

CALHOUN (WRCB) -- Keith Cawley is waiting for Da'Rick Rogers' official announcement. Also signing is Nash Nance (UT), Kedron Aker (UAB), and Cody Ralston (UCF)

10AM

CALHOUN (WRCB) -- No surprise in Calhoun: Da'Rick officially a Tennessee Vol.

10AM

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Walker Valley's Jarred Duke is a big addition to Ole Miss' 2010 recruiting class.

The 300-plus pound offensive lineman committed to the Rebels last fall, and stayed true to that verbal by signing with the SEC school on Wednesday.

Duke said everything about Ole Miss seemed a perfect fit, from the coaches to the overall school atmposphere.

10:15AM CALHOUN, Ga. (WRCB) -- From Keith: National Signing Day kicked off in the Tennessee Valley with the area's largest recruiting haul at Calhoun High. Four Yellow Jacket standouts signed their national letters of intent to play at Division I programs Wednesday morning, including quarterback Nash Nance and wide receiver Da'Rick Rogers, who will both attend Tennessee. Rogers, a five-star wideout according to various recruiting websites, was committed to Georgia for almost a year before switching to the Vols this week. He said he made his final decision on the Vols Monday night, and was confident it was the right one. "It's been like controlled chaos around here for awhile, so I'm glad this is over," Rogers told the media in Calhoun's crowded auditorium. "My interest in Tennessee with Lane Kiffin was really low, but with Derek Dooley it is really high. "Dooley was great, and I really liked everything he was saying. The campus and everything at UT was great, and I'm happy with my decision." Nance was orginially committed to Vanderbilt, but switched to the Vols last week. The two players are best friends, but said that did not play a large role in the college decisions. A pair of Calhoun defensive standouts also signed Wednesday. Kedron Aker signed with UAB, and Cody Ralston signed with Central Florida. 11AM RED BANK (WRCB) -- From Paul Shahen: Keith Mayes signed with UTC to play safety, saying he hopes it will not only make him a better player but a better man. Mayes' Red Bank teammate and all-state RB Keon Williams (6-0, 215) wraps up the Mocs' 2010 class. Williams played for Middle Tennessee State University then dropped out for academic reasons. Williams moved from North Carolina to play for one year for Red Bank before going to MTSU. He says UTC and Chattanooga now feel like home. All the news wasn't about football. Cross country star Claire Turner has committed to go to Alabama. Turner says she thought she might have a chance to go to a Division II school but never imanaged she would compete in the SEC. 11:45AM CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Boyd Buchanan Devin Caldwell follows his father's footsteps to play at UTC. The Bucs offensive lineman committed to Chattanooga in December and officially filed his paperwork on Wednesday. Caldwell's father Darryl played with Mocs coach Russ Huesman at UTC and wore his old Mocs jersey to celebrate his son's signing. Devin says, "I've seen a lot of changes in the program in the last year. I'm excited to be a part of it and help the Mocs continue to build on this past year's success". NOON from Twitter Just a few days ago, UGA was 4th on ESPN.com's list. They've dropped to 9th. 12:30pm FT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -- from Paul Shahen.. LaGreg Burns, running back, signs with Eastern Kentucky. He always he had the talent but needed the grades to match and he's finally happy that it's all coming together. Defensive back Derrick Laney signs with West Georgia. The two star athlete had a tough choice to make --- it was either wrestling or football. He chose football because it's a guarantee of a college sports career along with a scholarship. 1:30pm ROSSVILLE, GA (WRCB) -- Linebacker DeVaughan Buchanan signs with Murray State. Buchanan was a big time linebacker with Ridgeland High School and fell in love with Murray State with his first visit to that campus. He says the team already feels like family. Safety Dewaun Harrison has signed with Butler Junior College out of Kansas, one of the biggest in the nation. Harrison hopes to later continue his career with a Division 1 school. 2pm SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. (WRCB) -- from Keith Cawley: A tradition continued in South Pittsburg Wednesday as two more Pirates signed national letters of intent. Quarterback Terrell Robinson will attend UT-Chattanooga, while defensive end Jiajuan Fennell stuck with his long-standing commitment to Middle Tennessee State. Robinson was the TSSAA Class A Mr. Football Back of the Year, while Fennell was a finalist for the lineman of the year award. Head coach Vic Grider praised both players for their performance on and off the field, noting that both will finish in the top five of this year's graduating class academically. Wednesday's signings makes it 11 South Pittsburg players in the last five years that have signed national letters of intent to play college football, most of them at the Division I level. 3pm RINGGOLD, Ga. (WRCB) -- from Paul Shahen: Martez Eastland's whirlwind month came to a close on National Signing Day when the Ringgold fullback signed a letter of intent for SEC-school Ole Miss. Eastland was on the radar of several big schools for the last year, but academics were a concern. After working hard to improve his standing, he became academically qualified last month and immediately saw increased interest from several BCS conference schools. After taking official visits to both North Carolina and Ole Miss last week, he decided to become a Rebel, where Houston Nutt expects to use him as either a fullback or an H-back. 4pm DALTON, Ga. (WRCB) -- From Paul Shahen: Dalton's Jalen Fields was the only local player to sign with Georgia on National Signing Day. After Calhoun's Da'Rick Rogers decommitted from the Bulldogs earlier in the day to sign with Tennessee, Fields stayed true to his word and signed with Mark Richt's program. The four-star defensive end prospect said he always dreamed of playing for Georgia, so he never thought twice about passing up the opportunity from his in-state school. He cited Richt's staff and the overall campus atmosphere in Athens as the other overriding factors in his decision to wear the Red and Black.

4:30pm

TUNNELL HILL, Ga. (WRCB) -- From Paul Shahen: Northwest Whitfield's Nermin Delic became the sixth area player to sign with an SEC school when he faxed in his letter-of-intent for Kentucky Wednesday morning.

The big defensive end originally committed to Maryland last year, but jumped at the opportunity to play for the Wildcats in the SEC. Delic said having a chance to play in the best conference in the country made his decision to leave the Terrapins easier.

He also said one of the reasons he chose Maryland last year was because it was the first big-school offer he got, and he didn't know what else was on the way.

LOCAL RECRUITS THAT SIGNED ON NATIONAL SIGNING DAY

Zack Rayl (McMinn Central) - UTC



Keith Mayes (Red Bank) - UTC



Terrell Robinson (South Pittsburg) - UTC



Keon Williams (Red Bank) - UTC

Devin Caldwell (Boyd-Buchanan) - UTC



Jiajuan Fennell (South Pittsburg) - MTSU



Chris Deloney (Howard) - Tennessee State



LeGreg Burns (LFO) - Eastern Kentucky

Derrick Laney (LFO) - West Georgia



Da'Rick Rogers (Calhoun) - Tennessee



Jalen Fields (Dalton) - Georgia



Nash Nance (Calhoun) - Tennessee



Nermin Delic (Northwest Whitfield) - Kentucky



Jarred Duke (Walker Valley) - Ole Miss



Cody Ralston (Calhoun) - Central Florida



Kedron Aker (Calhoun) - UAB



Martez Eastland (Ringgold) - Ole Miss



Tevin McDermott (McMinn County) - Appalachian State

Cy Ables (McMinn County) - Tennessee Tech

Brandon Jenkins (McMinn County) - SE Missouri State

Ben Prater (Baylor) - Davidson

Sam Williams (Baylor) - Columbia

Channing Gordon (Baylor) - Mount Union

Jermaine Williams (Brainerd) - Tennessee Tech

Midoho Okpokowuruk (McCallie) -Tennessee Tech

Rashad Ramsey (Chattooga) - West Georgia

Senorise Perry (Chattooga) - Louisville

Maury Ragland (McMinn Central) - Alabama State

Tay Vaughn Wynn (Lookout Valley) - Campellsville

Derrick Pullom (Lookout Valley) - Campellsville

Anthony Douglas (Lookout Valley) - Campellsville

Ladarius Baker (Lookout Valley) - Campellsville

Preston Womack (Chatt. Central) - Carson-Newman

David Knowles (Howard) - Atlanta-Clark

Dewaun Harrison (Ridgeland) - Butler Junior College

Gerald Putman (Ooltewah) - University of the Cumberlands

Kevin Fortson (RedBank) - Northeast Oklahoma A&M (J.C.)

Deountre Davis (Central) - LaGrange College