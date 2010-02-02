Chattanooga Chuck Makes His Prediction

The Tennessee Aquarium's groundhog, Chattanooga Chuck has issued the following Groundhog Day Forecast:

I strolled within the Tennessee Aquarium's halls,

To chat about weather with the animals.

The penguins were the first to step up and speak,

"More winter chill would suit our flippers and beaks."

The butterflies inside Ocean Journey were all a flutter,

"We don't want more cold," they all seemed to mutter.

The lizards chirruped and screech owls did hoot,

"We're worried about snow and more ice to boot."

The sharks were all mum, but their big, toothy smiles,

Led me to believe winter will be staying awhile.

The tree frogs were singing a different tune,

"We think warmer temps will be coming soon."

In the Cove Forest the otters were playin'.

Warm or cold? They simply weren't sayin.'

Thousands of fish including catfish and trout,

Were waiting to hear if my shadow was out.

Some grumpy words came from a long-legged lad,

"It better be spring!" snapped the giant spider crab.

So up on my stump of old hickory,

I looked all around and what did I see?

Another good-lookin' groundhog, or so it appeared.

Yikes it's my shadow and back home I disappeared!!!!

Chattanooga Chuck says six more weeks of winter.