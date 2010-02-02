Haslam raises $1.85M, spends $1M in governor's bid

Associated Press - February 1, 2010 7:35 PM ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Republican gubernatorial candidate Bill Haslam reports that he raised $1.85 million in the last six months - and that he spent more than half of it over the same period.

The Knoxville mayor said in his Monday report that he spent $1.1 million for the reporting period that ended Jan. 15, and had about $4.2 million remaining.

There's six months left until the GOP primary that pits Haslam against state Senate Speaker Ron Ramsey of Blountville, U.S. Rep. Zach Wamp of Chattanooga and Memphis prosecutor Bill Gibbons.

Ramsey's campaign said he had raised $1.42 in the period and had $2.35 million remaining. Meanwhile, Wamp raised $1.32 million and had $1.87 million remaining.

On the Democratic side, state Sen. Jim Kyle of Memphis said he raised $740,000 and had more than $580,000 remaining. Jackson businessman Mike McWherter reported raising about $402,000 and $620,000 remaining on hand.

