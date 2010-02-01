Trial Delayed for McMinn County Father Charged in Daughter's Death

ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) - A judge has postponed the trial of an East Tennessee man charged in the rape and slaying of his 14-month-old daughter.

Mitchell DeLashmitt's trial in McMinn County will not held before May 11 and might be delayed longer.

Jury selection was to start Tuesday.

Delashmitt was arrested in June 2003 after the body of his daughter, Angel, was found in a pond at his rural residence. Delashmitt originally told officers he fell asleep while watching her. He later gave another statement that led to the rape and homicide charges.

In 2007, the judge threw out Delashmitt's statement to investigators, saying his request for legal counsel was ignored. He has since been free on bond.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)