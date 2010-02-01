Scottsboro Boys Museum Opening

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (AP) - A museum commemorating a court case cited as a landmark for the civil rights movement is opening in the city where the initial trial took place.
The Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center opened Monday. It's located a few blocks from the courthouse where nine black men had their first trial on a charge of raping two white women in 1931 on a train passing through Jackson County.
The case led to two rulings by the U.S. Supreme Court - the right to legal counsel and the right to equal protection under the law.
All nine men were convicted at their first trial. After a judge ordered a new trial, four men had their charges dropped, four received lengthy prison sentences and one was sentenced to death. He was eventually pardoned.
---
Information from: The Huntsville Times, http://www.al.com/huntsville
(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
AP-NY-02-01-10 1100EST