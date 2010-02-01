UGA to spend $1M on empty President's House

Associated Press - January 31, 2010 5:24 PM ET

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) - The University of Georgia is planning to spend more than $1 million on the President's House this year even though no one is currently living in the a huge antebellum mansion.

University presidents have lived rent-free in the house since 1949, when a Columbus foundation donated money to help the University System Board of Regents acquire the property.

But UGA President Michael Adams hasn't lived in the house for nine years. He said his family moved to a Lake Oconee house to get more privacy.

Adams gets a $19,400 housing allowance from the state as part of his $604,864 compensation package.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Sunday that UGA officials documented about $220,000 in expenses last year for the house and 5-acre grounds.

The house and property is valued at about $4.7 million on Clarke County tax records.

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com

