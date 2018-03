Paul Shahen

Eyewitness News Reporter

Chattanooga, Tenn. (WRCB) -- Snow is one thing but freezing rain is a whole different problem. The dangerous part is that it's a problem you don't see until it's too late.

Icy roads have already forced Chattanooga's Police Dept. to Emergency Response, when dealing with accidents. Because of the volume of accidents, they're only responding to accidents that involve injuries. At 5:45pm alone, the force was responding to 50 accidents involving injuries.