Tennessee Valley Schools Dismiss Early

TENNESSEE VALLEY (WRCB) -- Tennessee Valley schools dismissed early Friday in advance of the snow and sleet.

Hamilton County schools began dismissing at 11:30am with high schools followed by 11:45am for middle schools then elementary schools and finally magnet schools at 1pm.

Other school systems did the same, choosing to get students, teachers and staff home early and off the roads.  

