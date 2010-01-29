Bible Guidelines Approved for TN Schools - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bible Guidelines Approved for TN Schools

Posted: Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Tennessee Board of Education has approved guidelines on how to teach the Bible in public high schools.

The curriculum approved this week is in response to 2008 legislation, which authorized the state to create a course for a "nonsectarian, nonreligious academic study of the Bible."

State officials said they tried to develop principles that are safe from court challenges. But some are concerned a state-approved Bible course could violate church and state separation, depending on who is teaching it.

Hedy Weinberg is director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Tennessee.

She told The Tennessean that the state seemed sensitive to concerns that the classes could be used to try to convert individuals. However, there are few details on how the classes will be run.

---

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com

 

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.