CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga investigators say they've taken more prostitutes off the streets.

Four were arrested on Willow Street, three on East Main Street and one on Rossville Boulevard, South Hickory Street, Dodds Avenue, and South Holly Street.

All but one charged with prostitution within one and a half miles of a school. Police say this is the third prostitution sting in recent months. Others were arrested in a sting a couple of weeks ago and even more in November.

Also arrested were the alleged customers who were charged with patronizing a prostitute.

