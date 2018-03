MOCCASIN BEND (WRCB) -- There is more information available on the raw sewage spill earlier this week.

Today, Mayor Ron Littlefield says remedies are needed.Beacause a power outage shut down pumps at the Moccasin Bend Wastewater Treatment plant on Tuesday, 137 million gallons of sewage leaked into the Tennessee River.

This catastrophe called for backup generators having to be brought in from Knoxville.

Mayor Ron Littlefield calls the incident a "wake-up call". And says the city will install a backup generator at the plant.