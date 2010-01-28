"Project Hilltop" Faces More Delays

FORT OGLETHORPE, GA (WRCB) -- Thursday Darwin Hill starts his job hunt again at the Northwest Georgia Unemployment office. He was recently laid off, adding to the soaring double digit unemployment rates in the area. He said he'll keep a positive outlook.

And the list of those looking for work, just got longer. Hopes for adding nearly 200 new jobs just got pushed back again.

Frustrations build at a special called Fort Oglethorpe council meeting as the much anticipated "Project Hilltop" faced more hurdles.

Delays on a finalized contract continue to set back the project.

Fort Oglethorpe Mayor Ronnie Cobb said while city officials continue to cut through the red tape, he hopes to at least get the ball rolling before it is too late.

But for some, just laying the groundwork isn't enough. Darwin said he hopes to claim unemployment until he finds his next job, which he wants sooner than later.