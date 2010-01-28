Bradley County Burglary Bust - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Bradley County Burglary Bust

Clinton Calvin Russell Clinton Calvin Russell
Rachel Olivia Swain Rachel Olivia Swain

BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Patrol deputies and property crimes detectives at the Bradley County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on Twin Creek Drive Tuesday following a 9-1-1 call that a burglary had just occurred.

The call was placed by a home health nurse who was at the front door when she saw a man coming out of a window carrying a bag that was later found to contain prescription medications belonging to three people at the home. Her detailed description aided detectives in identifying Clinton Calvin Russell as a suspect and further investigation revealed Russell was en-route to Loudon County.  It wasn't long until Loudon County Sheriff's deputies arrested Russell and took him to their jail.  

While being processed correction officers allegedly found pills that are believed to be part of the medication taken from Twin Creek Drive. Charges of introducing contraband into a penal facility are now pending in Loudon County.  

Russell, who is 24 years-old from Philadelphia Tennessee, was transferred to the Bradley County jail on Wednesday and faces charges of aggravated burglary and theft over $1,000.  Also charged is Rachel Olivia Swain, 22 years old from Lenoir City.  She reportedly accompanied Russell to the home and is also charged with aggravated burglary and theft.

Russell's bond is set at $50,000 and Swain's at $10,000, and both remain in custody at the Bradley County jail.

