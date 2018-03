BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Bradley County TN authorities arrest a Smith County TN man for soliciting the sexual exploitation of a child.

It's the result of an online investigation conducted by the Internet Crimes Against Children Unit of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office.

Thirty-year-old Michael D. Smith is charged with soliciting an underage child on the Internet for sexual purposes. He was arrested at his home in Gordonsville and brought to the Bradley County jail where he posted a $5,000 bond.

Smith is the third arrest by ICAC detectives after similar charges were placed against two Knoxville men in separate investigations.

There is a special phone line for citizens to report online crimes against children – 423-728-7336.