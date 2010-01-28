TN Guard Deploys to Haiti

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A group of Tennessee Air National Guard members has left Nashville for a three- to four-month deployment to Haiti.

About 30 people from the 118th Airlift Wing and Knoxville's 134th Air Refueling Wing left Wednesday to construct disaster relief facilities at the airport in Haiti in the wake of a massive earthquake that has left hundreds of thousands without shelter, food or water.

The Tennessean reported that they will also be building two tent cities and make repairs to the airport pavement. A second 10-person team will leave Thursday for a 30-day deployment.

