CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Investigators search for a cause in a Chattanooga house fire.

Firefighters responded to 4912 15th Avenue in East Lake shortly after 10:00 Wednesday night. Flames had already broken through two windows and an outside wall of the small house.

The electrical service line to the structure had burned free from the house and was still "live and popping in the yard". An EPB repair crew quickly cut power to the downed line. Meanwhile, the firefighters attacked the fire inside and kept fire damage to one side of the house with heat and smoke to the remainder of the house. No injuries were reported.

The resident of the house, Jerry Ferguson, was away at the time of fire. Volunteers with the Red Cross were called in to provide assistance to Ferguson.