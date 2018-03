EAST TENNESEE (WRCB) -- Some ash spill data thrown out because of lab errors some data collected after a massive coal ash spill in East Tennessee, is being thrown out.

Environmental officials say some air quality data taken between September 16th of last year.

And January 13th is worthless because of laboratory mistakes.

Officials say that a rainy winter has helped hold down airborne particles.

And that the air quality around the spill site is "good".