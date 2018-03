CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- UTC students and staff will have to look harder for a parking spot.

Effective Wednesday at 10pm, workers will shut down Lot 3 at the corner of Douglas and Vine Streets so construction on the new library can begin. The closing will extend across Vine Street blocking traffic between Douglas and Lansing streets. People walking between Oak Street and Vine Street through Lot 3 will also need to take another route.