Data Flawed from Coal Ash Spill

KINGSTON, Tenn. (AP) - Federal environmental officials say some air quality data taken at the site of a massive coal ash spill in East Tennessee is worthless because of laboratory mistakes.

The Environmental Protection Agency coordinator for the site of the spill at the Kingston Fossil Plant told the Tennessee Valley Authority of the problem in a memo dated Monday, reported The Knoxville News Sentinel.

Agency official Leo Francendese advised TVA a recent audit found the problem with a contract laboratory's processing of some air samples collected Sept. 16 to Jan. 13.

Francendese told a group of people at a public meeting Tuesday in Kingston that a rainy winter has help hold down airborne particulates and said the air quality around the spill site is good.

---

Information from: The Knoxville News Sentinel, http://www.knoxnews.com

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)