Two Arrested in East Ridge Meth Lab Bust

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- East Ridge police say they were investigating reports of power theft and instead found a meth lab.

Investigators say they made the discovery Monday at 1pm on Belvoir Avenue where they found the remnants of a lab in a garbage can. Officers secured the home and searched it, finding a meth lab inside.

They quarantined the house and arrested Michael Burchfield and Chasity McDonald. Both are charged with initiation of Methamphetamine Manufacture and are being held on $25,000 bond each.