Two Arrested in East Ridge Meth Lab Bust

EAST RIDGE (WRCB) -- East Ridge police say they were investigating reports of power theft and instead found a meth lab.
Investigators say they made the discovery Monday at 1pm on Belvoir Avenue where they found the remnants of a lab in a garbage can. Officers secured the home and searched it, finding a meth lab inside.
They quarantined the house and arrested Michael Burchfield and Chasity McDonald. Both are charged with initiation of Methamphetamine Manufacture and are being held on $25,000 bond each.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More