David Karnes: Winter Forecast

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - After a cold start this morning, we will have mild temps this afternoon.

We may see an isolated sprinkle or flurry overnight, but no accumulation and warmer temps will keep the threat low. Get details tonight on Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5...David Karnes

The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for our area:

... LIGHT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS POSSIBLE IN THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE VALLEY FOR FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...

A LOW PRESSURE SYSTEM IS EXPECTED TO BRING PRECIPITATION TO THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS FRIDAY AND CONTINUE THROUGH SATURDAY.

IN THE SOUTHERN TENNESSEE VALLEY... INCLUDING THE CHATTANOOGA AREA... LIGHT PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO BEGIN FRIDAY MORNING. IT MAY BEGINS AS A MIXTURE OF SNOW... RAIN... AND SLEET BEFORE CHANGING TO RAIN IN THE AFTERNOON. THERE MAY BE SEVERAL PERIODS OF RAIN MIXING WITH OR CHANGING TO SNOW FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING. THE PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED TO CHANGE TO ALL SNOW BY LATE FRIDAY NIGHT BEFORE ENDING ON SATURDAY.

TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN JUST ABOVE FREEZING FOR MOST OF THE STORM... WHICH WILL LIMIT SNOW ACCUMULATIONS. AS MUCH AS 3 INCHES WILL BE POSSIBLE IN THE HIGHER ELEVATIONS... WITH ONE INCH OR LESS EXPECTED ELSEWHERE.

THERE IS STILL SOME UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE TRACK OF THE LOW PRESSURE CENTER AND THE RESULTING TEMPERATURES. ONLY SLIGHT CHANGES IN TEMPERATURE CAN LEAD TO GREATER OR LESSER SNOW AMOUNTS.