Orchard Knob Middle Student Arrested - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Orchard Knob Middle Student Arrested for Hitting Asst Principal and Teacher

Posted: Updated:
By David Carroll
 
 
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A female Orchard Knob Middle School student was charged with assault Friday after punching an assistant principal and a teacher in the face.
 
Hamilton County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Janice Atkinson says at dismissal Friday afternoon, assistant principal Blake Freeman was called to the faculty parking lot on a report of "commotion and disorder."  He found two female students involved in a fight.  Freeman, along with art teacher Polly Jennings attempted to break up the fight.  The girls refused to stop.
 
Each of the adults attempted to pull the girls apart, but one freed herself, and continued swinging her fists.  She attempted to hit the other student, but instead hit Mr. Freeman, and then Ms. Jennings. 
 
Mr. Freeman reported swelling in his left eye, and Ms. Jennings was also hit in the left eye.  The School Resource Officer soon arrived, arrested the female student and transported her to the Juvenile Detention Center.
 
Hamilton County Schools spokesperson Danielle Clark said, "The one student who hit the assistant principal was suspended in accordance with zero tolerance law and has the opportunity to appeal.   The other student was suspended."

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:22 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:03 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.