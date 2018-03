MEIGS COUNTY (WRCB) -- The Meigs County Sheriff's Office made a drug arrest Sunday morning.

Investigators executed a search warrant at Keith H. Warren's residence at 220 Dogwood Drive in Ten Mile Sunday morning and found 27 grams of cocaine and weapons.

They also found devices and equipment believe to contain child pornography and obtained an additional search warrant. Those items were seized after obtaining the warrant.

Warren is charged with cocaine possession.

Investigators are pursuing additional charges against warren related to child-pornography.

The investigation is ongoing.