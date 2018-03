ATLANTA (AP) - Three Democratic state lawmakers are set to introduce legislation aimed at ending racial profiling by law enforcement in Georgia.

State Sen. Gloria Butler and state Reps. Pedro Marin and Tyrone Brooks are set to unveil the bill on Tuesday.

The legislation is backed by the American Civil Liberties Union.

It would ban racial profiling by state police, county or municipal law enforcement. To ensure racial profiling is not taking place, police would be required to track race, ethnicity, gender and age of any person subject to a routine traffic stop.

The bill faces an uphill battle in the Georgia General Assembly which is controlled by Republicans

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)