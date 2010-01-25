Times Free Press journalist returns from Haiti, speaks with Channel 3

Allison Kwesell from The Chattanooga Times Free Press returned from Haiti early Monday. She offered her thoughts on Haiti and what she had seen in an interview with Channel 3 Eyewitness News at 5:30 Monday.
Watch video of Kwesell's interview in the video player on the top-right side of this page.
For more on Kwesell's story, go to timesfreepress.com.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More