ATLANTA (AP) - Georgia lawmakers could soon be considering a proposal to expand the state's DNA database.

The proposal by Democratic state Rep. Rob Teilhet would require anyone arrested for a felony to provide a DNA sample at the same time that fingerprints and mug shots are taken.

Georgia law now requires DNA samples to be collected upon conviction of certain felonies.

Teilhet, who is running to become the next Attorney General, said expanding the database would help prevent repeat felony offenses. He said police officers are now saddled with a "limited and outdated" DNA registry.

