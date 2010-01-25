Chattanooga wants nothing to do with "whites-only" b-ball league - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

City of Chattanooga wants nothing to do with "whites-only" basketball league

Posted: Updated:
Former pro wrestling promoter Don "Moose" Lewis Former pro wrestling promoter Don "Moose" Lewis

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Newspapers in Georgia are reporting the creation of a new "whites-only" basketball league and at least one report in the Atlanta Journal Constitution has Chattanooga as a possible city.

According to the Augusta Chronicle, the Atlanta-based league is looking for local contacts to pay $10,000 to become a licensee in one of 12 cities throughout the southeast.

It remains to be seen whether this is a publicity stunt or a real idea by former pro wrestling promoter Don "Moose" Lewis.

Lewis says he's serious.

"People will come out and support a product they can identify with. I'm the spoken minority right now, but if people will give us a chance, it'll work... The white game of basketball, which is essentially a fundamental game, works."

The All-American Basketball Alliance plans to kick off its inaugural season in June and hopes to find 12 cities to host teams.

According to a news release to the newspaper, "only players that are natural-born United State citizens with both parents of Caucasian race are eligible to play in the league."

According to the Chronicle, Lewis said he wants to emphasize "fundamental basketball" instead of "street ball" played by "people of color."

"There's nothing hatred about what we're doing," Lewis told the paper. "I don't hate anyone of color."

Chattanooga, Albany, and Augusta are on the list of cities Lewis is pursuing.

Channel 3 Eyewitness News contacted Chattanooga Mayor Ron Littlefield's office for comment. According to the Mayor's spokesman Richard Beeland, "This league is absolutely ridiculous and the City wants nothing to do with it."

Beeland added that he's unaware of anything the City can do to stop it.

The AABA apparently has no Web site and Channel 3 has been unable to independently verify whether Lewis' plan is legitimate.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Yucky ducky? Study reveals bath-time toy's dirty secret

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:22 GMT
    ( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...( AP Photo/Ferdinand Ostrop). The March 27, 2018 photo shows the inside of a rubber duck after it was cut open for the photo in Nauen, Germany. Swiss researchers now say the cute, yellow bath-time friends harbor a dirty secret: Microbes swimming inside...
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More
    Scientists have the dirt on rubber ducky and it's clear many children's favorite bath-time friend is _ as parents have long suspected _ far from squeaky clean.More

  • NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    NASA delays next-generation space telescope until 2020

    Thursday, March 29 2018 8:46 PM EDT2018-03-30 00:46:03 GMT
    (Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...(Laura Betz/NASA via AP). In this April 13, 2017 photo provided by NASA, technicians lift the mirror of the James Webb Space Telescope using a crane at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Md. The telescope’s 18-segmented gold mirror is specia...
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More
    NASA has delayed the launch of its next-generation space telescope until 2020.More

  • Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Local dad on MTV's "Teen Mom OG" arrested for probation violation

    Thursday, March 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-03-29 23:34:54 GMT

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More

    Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.