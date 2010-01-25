First on WRCBtv.com: Hamilton Co. Sheriff's Dept Confirms Gun Found at Brainerd High

2:30PM

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hamilton County Sheriff's officials say Monday's lock down at Brainerd High School was the result of an earlier incident that occurred when someone in a car followed behind a school bus enroute to Brainerd, pointing a weapon at the bus.

When the bus arrived at the school, the School Resource Officer learned that a student possibly had a weapon. The principal made the decision to lock down the school. The SRO's and other Hamilton County officers worked with school personnel to search classrooms and students.

The result of the search was one male student was found to have an unloaded 25 .cal semi automatic handgun in his backpack. He was transported to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center, charged with Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

Also One male and one female student were found to have large folding pocket knives. They both were released to their parents and petitions will be filed through Hamilton County Juvenile Court for Carrying Weapons on School Property.

Another female student was found to have a pair of brass knuckles. She was released to her parents and a petition will be filed in the Hamilton County Juvenile Court for Carrying a Weapon on School Property.

