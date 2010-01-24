Change set in domestic violence court schedule

HAMILTON COUNTY -- A major change takes place Monday in how domestic violence cases are handled in hamilton county.
Every Monday a courtroom will be dedicated to handling only domestic violence cases.
This will speed up the process and it will allow the alleged victim to be separated from the defendant.
Most importantly, it allows the court advocates to educate each and every victim.
Hamilton County is one of just a few counties left in the state without a courtroom dedicated to domestic violence.
