Olympic Zone: Vermont Skiing Destination

JEFFERSONVILLE, VT (WRCB) – If the 2010 Winter Olympics have you dreaming of the deepest powder on the east of the Mississippi River, Vermont may be a place to consider. A ski resort that is 1,100 miles from Chattanooga is surrounded by mountains that will make southern visitors feel close to home. MSNBC.com calls it the "granddaddy of all family resorts." Channel 3 Eyewitness News visited in December and gives you a first-hand account of a family ski resort just 79 miles from the site of the 1932 and 1980 Winter Olympic Games.

Smugglers' Notch Resort is located in Vermont's northern Green Mountains about 45 minutes from Burlington, Vermont and not far from Lake Placid, NY. You can fly to Burlington with just a couple connections from Chattanooga. Fly from Atlanta with Delta and connect just once in New York.

Smugglers' Notch has more than 600 mountainside condominiums centered around a resort village with shopping, dining, child care and teen centers, pool and hot tubs, and other amenities. Smugglers' three mountains encompass 1,000 acres of terrain and 78 trails that include learning areas for beginners and novice, intermediate and expert terrain. Smugglers' has consistently received awards from SKI Magazine, the Vermont governor's office, and other state agencies for its innovative approach to environmental stewardship.

SKI Magazine readers voted Smugglers' Notch as 2009's best North American ski resort in the east for family programs and #1 for overall satisfaction and lodging in the Eastern United States. Smugglers' Notch has earned Ski Magazine's Best in North America status eleven years.

Smugglers' Notch has been recognized for its family programs by Conde Nast Traveler, Parents Magazine, Travel & Leisure, Better Homes & Gardens, and Fodor's Travel.

A family from St. Petersburg, Florida also visited in December. Mimi Andelman posted on the resort's Facebook page, "We just finished up a three-night stay in a lift-side suite and it was wonderful. Lots of snow! We enjoyed tubing and our teen went from a first-time skier to a high level 2...everyone was very helpful."

Another visitor in December describes a similar experience.

"I'd have to say the best part of Smugglers' Notch was the people and staff," Chris Boudens said.

"I've never been somewhere where the people are so chill, especially in America. I love Vermont."

Channel 3 met a man who practices dentistry in New Jersey. He said he has been bringing his family to Smuggs annually for more than a decade. He said the family feel of the resort is the reason his family returns.

Skiers and snowboard riders of all levels can try 78 trails ranging from gentle cruisers for beginners to the East's only triple black-diamond trail. Over 1,000 acres of terrain include tree-lined glades and terrain parks that are blanketed by an average snowfall of 24 feet every year. And you do not have to have skis. A rental shop on the resort can take care of those needs.

Ski lessons actually come with a money back guarantee. Programs for children range from babysitting services at six weeks to advanced ski lesson for 17-year-olds.

Indoors, the resort's FunZone Family Entertainment & Recreation Center has an arcade, bouncy house, table games, giant slide, obstacle course, and an indoor heated pool.

Assuming your car goes 25 miles per gallon, fuel will cost you less than $300 roundtrip between Chattanooga and Jeffersonville, Vermont. For the 2010 season, Smugglers' Notch expects to be open for skiing and winter sports until April 11.