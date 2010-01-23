Chattanoogan Sen. Bob Corker and Knoxville NBC affiliate help relocate Haitian orphans to TN

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - United States Sen. Bob Corker, of Chattanooga, and the NBC affiliate in Knoxville helped lead an effort to bring six Haitian orphans to Knoxville to begin life with their new parents.

According to WBIR, the effort also involved several Knoxville churches. Sen. Corker and U.S. Rep. Jim Cooper helped cut through final stages of red tape to bring the six to the United States.

An orphanage supported by Whitestone Church sustained major damage in the earthquake on January 12. A total of 18 children lived at the orphanage; one died.

The children were recently taken to Port-au-Prince, where the U.S. Embassy hurriedly completed their paperwork. The children then boarded a plane provided by ProVision Foundation to Turks and Caicos, where they spent the night.

Several of the new parents traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida where they would have to be present to get the children through immigration.

Knoxville-based Pilot Corporation sent a jet to Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon so the entire group could travel back to Knoxville together. Knoxville NBC affiliate, WBIR, had a crew on the jet to cover the story.

