Fmr High School Wrestling Star Charged in Ooltewah Home Invasion

Fmr High School Wrestling Star Charged in Ooltewah Home Invasion

Timothy Harris Timothy Harris
Coung Mang Coung Mang

HAMILTON COUNTY/BRADLEY COUNTY (WRCB) -- Two Bradley County men are charged with invading a home in Ooltewah after they allegedly returned ten days later to burglarize the same place.  One was a former star wrestler for Bradley Central.

Charged are Timothy Harris and Cuong Mang. Investigators say they broke into a home at 8420 Troubadour Way early January 10th. Two women inside the house ran to a downstairs room and locked themselves in. They later escaped through a garage door when the home invaders moved to the upstairs area. A neighbor told deputies he saw two men running from the scene with a shotgun.  

Investigators questioned Harris and Mang about the home invasion. They say during the interrogation the men admitted they tried to burglarize the same house again on January 20th. 

The two are charged with Aggravated Burglary, Possession of a Firearm during the commission of a Felony, Theft over $1,000 and Attempted Aggravated Burglary. 

Both Harris and Mang wrestled at one time for Bradley Central. Mang, who was known as David Mang, was named Best Wrestler at the Tennessee State TSSAA Tournament in 2008. Head Coach Steve Logsdon said both wrestlers left the team at different times for disciplinary reasons.

 

