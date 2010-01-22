Four Charged with Stealing Heating Units

WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- North Georgia authorities arrest four people for stealing heating and cooling units. In one case, they stole from a church.
They are charged with 11 thefts in Walker County and three thefts in Catoosa County. The value of the stolen property is approximately $10,000 and that includes metals and HVAC units.
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More
Officials say the 30-year-old reality television star violated probation, which he was given after he was arrested on March 12 of 2017 for possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.More