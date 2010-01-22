Four Charged with Stealing Heating Units

WALKER COUNTY (WRCB) -- North Georgia authorities arrest four people for stealing heating and cooling units. In one case, they stole from a church.

Jason Lamar Guffey, 26, of Chickamauga, GA

Jimmy Lavern Guffey, 29, of Rock Spring, GA

Roy Gene Hancock, 28, of Rock Spring, GA

Melisa Renea Massengale, 29, of Chickamauga, GA

They are charged with 11 thefts in Walker County and three thefts in Catoosa County. The value of the stolen property is approximately $10,000 and that includes metals and HVAC units.