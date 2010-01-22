Free Technology for Georgians

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Sonny Perdue has announced a partnership between the state and Microsoft that will provide free technology training for unemployed Georgians.

Perdue launched the public-private initiative "Microsoft Elevate America" with Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer.

The company will partner with the Governor's Office of Workforce Development to distribute 25,900 vouchers during the next 90 days. They can be used for courses including basic technology literacy, intermediate and advanced level technology skills training and Microsoft Certification exams.

Vouchers will be available to Georgia residents on a first-come, first-served basis through April 22. Individuals must use their vouchers for training and complete certification exams within the 90-day period.

