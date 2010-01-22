Vols Moving Team to Other Side of Stadium

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - When the University of Tennessee football team kicks off the 2010 season on Sept. 4 versus the University of Tennessee-Martin the Vols will have a new sideline. The Vols called the west sideline home until 1994 when the Southeastern Conference created a policy that prohibited student seating directly behind a visiting team bench.

"Our players and coaches have discussed the advantages of moving the team back to the west sideline for several years but we needed the cooperation of the students to make it happen," said Mike Hamilton, men's athletics director. "We are currently the only school in the SEC that has both bands, our students, opponents fans, both cheerleaders, and the chain gang all on our home sideline. This move will make it easier for the coaches and players to communicate."

In order to meet SEC guidelines which do not allow student sections directly behind the visiting team bench, the athletic department approached the Vice Chancellor of Student Affairs in December to discuss making modest adjustments to student seating assignments. UT Athletics in conjunction with Student Affairs and SGA chose to add additional lower level student seating in sections J and K to offset the seat adjustments needed in section D to give students a more cohesive student section.

SGA President Laura Nishida also negotiated a reduction in student ticket costs for the 2010 season to give students a flat $10 price for each game. Last year student tickets were $10 for Western Kentucky, Ohio, South Carolina, Memphis and Vanderbilt and $20 for UCLA, Auburn and Georgia.

"When I found out that the coaches and players of our football program felt that moving the team to the west sideline was vital to their performance on the field, I realized it would be necessary to support this initiative," said Nishida. "The discussions involving the Division of Student Affairs, the athletic department and myself resulted in the addition of lower level seating for students and securing that student tickets will cost $10 per home game for the upcoming season. Working together is a step in the right direction for our student body and football team."

In order to move the students, the athletic department will move approximately 1,000 season tickets in Neyland Stadium. Season ticket holders affected by the move will be relocated to comparable seating in Neyland Stadium with no additional donation requirement.