In His Words: Erlanger Doctor in Haiti

Dr. Moore, Dr Young and Jennifer Ohle, RN Dr. Moore, Dr Young and Jennifer Ohle, RN
This is an e-mail from Dr. Chris Moore that was sent to Erlanger Administration and the Public Relations Office .  He is stationed in Haiti along with Dr. Chris Young and Erlanger nurse, Jennifer Ohle.
 
Thanks so much for your continued prayers and support.
  
  I am the last one that should officially represent this group in any way, but I was able to get on the internet tonight and saw your note, and figured I should reply in case we lose internet any time soon.
  
 
First of all, we are all doing fine and feel blessed to have had this opportunity to represent the many that would be happy to be here working.  It is absolutely overwhelming on so many levels, but one is the determination and dedication and unselfish sense of service that thousands of volunteers from all over the world have,and are here to do whatever they can to be of aid.  The stories abound about those who up and left whatever they were doing and headed here without any real plan to be of service. 
  
 
 As you noted, we are working along side of two Italian teams of surgeons, but in addition this once Pediatric Hospital which is now a full-on trauma, almost "war zone" facility.  The full time folks at the hospital are incredible in their year-round dedication to the cause of the Haitian people, and they are equally impressive in their adaptability to the current crisis.  The grounds outside the doors are filled with tents covering the walking and non-walking wounded and are staffed by docs, nurses, paramedics, and other medical and non-medical people doing stuff they never thought they would do.
  
 Inside, we take the extremely serious patients to the "ER" as well as what we would call an Orthopedic Triage room staffed with Ortho surgeons and others treating what can be treated there and preparing the many others for surgery.
  
Dr. Young and Jennifer have done an amazing job creating an additional OR and doing definitive surgery on untold numbers.  Part of this blessing has been becoming connected with Global Outreach out of Tupelo, MS which raised lots of money and supplies to benefit the sick and hurt here, but also to facilitate this surgery by supplying some of the needed equipment.  
 
The two Orthopedic Surgeons that our Erlanger folks support are two dedicated docs from Owensboro, KY who are operating non-stop,
The tremor that struck this morning certainly got all of our attention as we were just getting going.  Even us old guys were out of the building in a flash and no harm was done where we are.
 
 However, there was some further destruction in Port au Prince and some patients that were injured as a result.  But, honestly, almost every patient we see were injured in the initial earthquake which has now been eight days ago.  To see these incredibly severe injuries that have had no attention for eight days is sad and depressing.  
 
The almost unbelievable number of femur fractures we have seen which are, for the most part, yet to be operated on, is overwhelming, not to mention that this is just at the hospital we are in.  Then there are the very sad necessary amputations which, when considering what conditions and quality of life they go back to, are even more poignant.
 
The upside lies in the ability to serve and knowing that we are making some difference, definitely saving some lives, and letting a whole nation know that people care.
For the time being we are planning to continue at this hospital and hope we can keep making a dent.
 
Thanks for your support.  
Chris 

