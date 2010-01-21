Jacket May Help Identify Cigarette Thief

DALTON (WRCB) -- Dalton police investigators believe surveillance pictures can help them capture some convenience store burglars.

The break-in happened in the early morning hours of January 19th at the Smart Mart at 100 North Oaks Drive. Police say the at 1:45 AM, the two suspects smashed a glass door with a rock and entered the store.

One of them was captured on the store's surveillance system. While the image of his face isn't clear, he appears to be a young white male, wearing a striped hooded and backpack. The jacket is a distinctive design, and investigators hope that it might be recognized. The two suspects ran from the store, possibly in the direction of Fleming Street across Highway 71.

The owner of the store is offering a $250 reward for information leading to the successful prosecution of the burglary suspects. If you have any information on the identity of these individuals or this crime, please contact Detective Greg Bates with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 137.