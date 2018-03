HAMILTON COUNTY (WRCB) -- A Hamilton County man is charged with child rape.

A joint investigation with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Chattanooga Police Department resulted in the arrest of Paul N. Feilen, age 36.

He is charged with six counts of Rape of a Child. Investigators helped by law enforcement from Bradley County picked Mr. Feilen up Wednesday at his home in Cleveland, Tennessee. Feilen was transported to the Hamilton County Jail where he was booked on the six charges.