Henagar AL Man Charged in Sexting Sting

DEKALB COUNTY, AL (WRCB) -- Authorities in North Alabama arrested and charged a Henegar man for sending sexually suggestive messages to a 15 year old girl.

Dekalb County, AL Sheriff Jimmy Harris says 25-year-old Patrick Scott Farmer had reportedly been texting the girl for quite some time. Many of the texts allegedly contained sexually explicit material, including photographs. The girl's parents found a phone that Farmer reportedly gave the girl and reported it to the Sheriff's Office.

Chief Michael Edmondson continued texting Farmer who said he wanted to meet the girl. The girl's parents allowed the Sheriff's Office to set up at their house and arrangements were made for Farmer to come meet her there. Wednesday night, deputies arrested Farmer.

Farmer was charged with Enticing a Child for Immoral Purposes. He was transported to the DeKalb County Detention Center where he remains without bond.

Sheriff Harris said, "This is the second arrest we have made in the last two weeks related to inappropriate texting between a man in his twenties and a teenaged girl. This is a real problem, and we continue to encourage parents to monitor children's cell phone and computer use. You just never know when someone might be inappropriately contacting them."