CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Fire officials say a man tried to battle a blaze at his Chattanooga apartment but suffered smoke inhalation in the process.

The fire broke out Wednesday evening at the Woodlawn Apartments on Wilson Street.

Heavy smoke was showing from an apartment on the second floor when the first firefighters arrived on the scene. They saw the resident run back into Apartment 4M with a portable fire extinguisher. Firefighters in and got the resident out to safety. Paramedics treated him on the scene for minor smoke inhalation but the victim was not transported to a hospital.

The cause of the fire appears to be accidental in nature.