TN Lawmakers Pass Bredesen's Higher Ed Proposal

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The Senate has passed Gov. Phil Bredesen's plan for overhauling the state's higher education system to improve Tennessee's poor graduation rate at community colleges and four-year schools.

The Senate voted 32-0 to approve the plan on Thursday, with a House vote expected later in the day.

A key element of the proposal would change the way the state pays for higher education by basing the funding formula on graduation rates and student retention instead of on the size of a school's enrollment.

The measure would also shift all remedial courses from four-year schools to community colleges. It would also automatically allow students with an associate's degree to transfer as a junior to any four-year school except the University of Tennessee at Knoxville.

Read SB7006 at http://capitol.tn.gov

