FIRST ON 3: Geek Squad Tipped Cops to Normal Park Suspects

UPDATE: 6PM FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- All because members of Best Buy's Geek Squad were paying attention, two men are behind bars.

Ivan Hill and Justin Hill came into the Hamilton Place store last night, asking for passwords on computers to be changed.

The manager tells us the username came up as "Normal Park School", where six computers were stolen earlier this week.

"Our agent who actually has a sister who is a teacher made a phone call," said Manager Tom Huskin, "and he said look, we may have some of the equipment that was stolen from the schools."

During their investigation, police were led to the Park Avenue Guest House Inn where they found a meth lab.

They arrested Michael Sims, Michael Bledsoe and Katie Kindelspire on meth charges.

Police ultimately found more stolen property from Normal Park Elementary at a home on Snow Street.

UPDATE: 1PM FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Chattanooga officers say they took Justin Hill and Ivan Hill into custody after they were alerted by Best Buy employees Thursday night.

The two suspects who are not related to reach other gave police two addresses where they had been with the property. At 2201 Park Ave Guest House Inn, officers executed a search warrant but did not locate any of the stolen property. But officers did say they found a active Methamphetamine lab. Officers arrested Michael Sims, Michael Bledsoe and Katie Kindelspire, charging them for the meth lab.

Police executed a second search warrant at 609 Snow Street and recovered stolen property from the school.

Here is what has been recovered:

5 Dell Laptop Computers

1 I Mac Keyboard

1 Radio Shack Megaphone

Walkie-Talkies

Here are the charges for the school burglary:

Justin Hill

Burglary

Theft over 1000

Felony Vandalism

Ivan Hill

Theft over 1000

Here are the charges for the meth lab:

Michael Sims

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Felony Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

Michael Bledsoe

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Felony Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

Katie Kindelspire

Manufacturing Methamphetamine

Felony Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Methamphetamine

UPDATE: 9:30AM FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Police confirm they have two suspects in custody for the Normal Park burglary.

They say the suspects took the computers to Best Buy at Hamilton Place and tried to get members of the Geek Squad to change the passwords on the computers. Geek Squad members discovered the computers belonged to Normal Park after a school teacher saw the computer screen savers.

Right now detectives are still interviewing suspects and will be placing charges on these suspects.

UPDATE: FRIDAY JANUARY 22ND

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Hamilton County school officials confirm that two arrests were made in the burglary of Normal Park Lower School. School principal Jill Levine made the announcement to students Friday morning. School spokesperson Danielle Clark confirmed the arrests and said more information is coming soon from police.

JANUARY 20TH

By David Carroll

dcarroll@wrcbtv.com

CHATTANOOGA (WRCB)- Just one week after Superintendent Dr. Jim Scales pledged to tighten up school security, another Hamilton County school is ripped off. And County Commissioners are offering a reward to put those responsible behind bars.

Normal Park Lower School on Mississippi Avenue in north Chattanooga is the scene of the latest crime. Sometime late Tuesday or early Wednesday, burglars gained access through a school window, taking computers, walkie-talkies and other electronic equipment. Chattanooga Police Lt. Kim Noorbergen says the burglar alarm system was not activated, and police were not alerted during the time of the crime.

She says police investigators were told the alarm was not on due to "a miscommunication."

Earlier this month, 29 computers were stolen within the span of a week at Howard School, which also experienced a burglar alarm malfunction. The incident spurred a comment from Dr. Scales to County Commissioners that he believed the burglaries to be "an inside job." He also told Commissioners that he would instruct principals and custodians to "tighten up on security."

The Normal Park burglary extends the list of schools hit by thieves and vandals to 17 in the past year. In addition, three recently closed schools have been targeted by vandals. After the Howard incidents last week, school district officials released a list of losses, totaling more than $200,000 since the beginning of 2009.

At Wednesday's County Commission meeting, Mayor Claude Ramsey noted that the 29 computers stolen from Howard this month "were replacements for the computers stolen from there in January 2009. This has got to stop."

Commissioners agreed to fund a one-thousand dollar reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the school burglaries. They said they would ask the school district to post signs inside schools, advertising the reward.