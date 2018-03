Updated: Tuesday, Feb. 2 4:51 p.m.

The moratorium made by city leaders may be voided.

A state lawmaker has proposed a bill to ban red light cameras in Tennessee.

The sponsor added a clause that would void any traffic camera changes since his bill was introduced.

RED BANK (WRCB) -- Red Bank city leaders have taken steps to block the state's moratorium on red light cameras.

Last night, they voted to renew traffic camera contracts for another 12-years.

Earlier this month, state lawmakers approved a moratorium on new cameras, or renewed contracts on existing cam ears.

But that measure has not yet passed both chambers.

Last night's move will protect the city from an action take at the state level.