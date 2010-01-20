Credit Card Thief Wanted in Dalton - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Credit Card Thief Wanted in Dalton

Posted: Updated:

DALTON (WRCB) --  The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a woman who used a stolen credit card to rack up more than $1,400 worth of fraudulent purchases at area retailers including the Wal-Mart on East Walnut Avenue. 

 On January 2nd, a man lost his wallet at the Carmike Cinemas movie theater on East Walnut Avenue.  After reporting the loss to police, he canceled various credit cards that were left in the wallet.  But, he apparently forgot one Kennesaw State credit card that was left in the wallet, and when he received his statement he found 19 fraudulent purchases totaling $1,413.18.  Some of the purchases were made at the East Walnut Avenue Wal-Mart, and the surveillance system there recorded a white female, approximately 5'2 with dark hair wearing a pink colored shirt and white jacket using the card.  She was also accompanied by two other women and a white male and a black male at various times while she was inside the store. 

 If you have any information on this crime or the identity of the woman pictured, please contact Detective John Helton with the Dalton Police Department at 706-278-9085, extension 143.

