CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Sometimes patients can be real animals when it comes to dental care. But fortunately Wednesday, some felines at the Chattanooga Zoo were real pussycats.

Students at the UT Veterinary School came to Chattanooga to put caps on the teeth of a jaguar and a cougar.

Zoologists say this type of work is rare but it helps prevent further damage to the animals' teeth. The capping is part of an ongoing partnership between the zoo and the school.