TN Vote Possible This Week on Higher Education Changes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Tennessee lawmakers say they hope to vote this week on Gov. Phil Bredesen's proposal to change the higher education funding formula.
The measure is part of a special session called by the Democratic governor. He wants to set the way the state pays for public colleges and universities on graduation rates instead of on enrollment.
The legislation was expected to pass through legislative committees on Wednesday and possibly be taken up on the Senate floor by the afternoon.
The bill also includes measures to spur more dual enrollment, delegate remedial coursework to two-year schools and create a statewide transfer program between community colleges and four-year schools.
