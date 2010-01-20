Fire at Dalton Recycling Business

5:30pm

DALTON (WRCB) -- Fire officials say the fire's been contained and effectively put out. Firefighters worked Wednesday evening on dousing any potential hot spots in all of the waste materials inside the structure that were waiting to be recycled.

The fire was contained in the southwest portion on the building and investigators say the building's sprinkler system kept the fire contained. Preliminary inspections reveal there's not extensive structural damage.

1:30pm January 20th

DALTON (WRCB) -- Firefighters in Dalton are battling a blaze at a recycling business.

The fire is at Columbia Recycling on Chattanooga Avenue. Department spokesperson Bruce Frazier reports that all personnel are out of the building and the sprinkler system is working. Firefighters are also pumping water and have opened a vent above the fire.

