Charlie Daniels Suffers Stroke

DURANGO, Colo. (AP) - A statement on musician Charlie Daniels' Web site says the fiddler-guitarist is recovering from a mild stroke he suffered while snowmobiling in Colorado.

The statement says the 73-year-old Daniels suffered the stroke Friday and was treated at a hospital in Durango, 230 miles southwest of Denver. He then was airlifted to a Denver hospital, and released on Sunday.

The statement says Daniels doesn't plan to cancel any concerts. His next appearance is scheduled for Feb. 27 in Fort Pierce, Fla.

Daniels, who sings and plays fiddle and guitar, is best known for his 1979 hit "The Devil Went Down to Georgia." The Charlie Daniels Band was awarded a Grammy for best country vocal for the song.

Daniels' recording label and band managers didn't immediately return calls Wednesday.

