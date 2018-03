NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Two Tennessee Air National Guard C-130 aircraft have left the 118th Airlift Wing in Nashville bound for Haiti.

En route, the two crews of seven people each stopped at Pope Air Force Base, N.C., where they picked up supplies to aid in the relief effort in Haiti.

The aircraft will bring back Americans from Haiti to United States military facilities in Florida before returning Wednesday to Nashville's Berry Field.

(Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)