Kentucky Radio Station Goes All Elvis

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) - One central Kentucky radio station has changed its format and even its name to keep Elvis Presley always on the mind.

Richmond, Ky., station 106.7 FM is playing all Elvis, and is now known as WELV.

General manager Sean Hamilton told The Richmond Register that listeners can expect to hear interviews, live music and about anything from the Elvis collection, which Hamilton said includes several hundred songs.

People outside the listening area can hear the broadcast live on the Internet at http://www.wlfxfm.com. Listeners can also leave their opinions about the new format on the Web site.

The change was made Jan. 8 to celebrate Presley's 75th birthday.

Information from: Richmond Register, http://www.richmondregister.com

